Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S. 12th St.
Sheboygan, WI
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Sheboygan - Bonnie Mae R. Fredricks, 88, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Harvest Home in Howards Grove. Bonnie was born in Sheboygan to the late Raymond and Lucille Brickner on August 19, 1931. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald Fredricks on November 21, 1951 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Her faith was an important part of her life and she and Donald were lifelong members of St. Peter Claver. Together, she and her husband raised 6 children. She was known for being an Avon lady for over 50 years. Donald was a lifelong owner of Fredricks Bakery. Bonnie was a talented seamstress and made two of her daughters' wedding dresses as well as a baby blanket for each of her grandchildren. She made fleece snowsuits for each of her grandchildren and jackets for many adults in the family. Donald was often seen wearing her creations. She loved to knit, crochet, cheer on the Packers, and was a member of a bowling league for many years. Most of all, she enjoyed being active with her children and grandchildren. She and Donald traveled to Rome late in life to fulfill their dream of seeing the Vatican.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Steve (Mary) Fredricks, Christine (David) Mohar, Lisa (late husband Phil) Nickel, Anna (Jeff) Moore, John (Carol) Fredricks, Faye (Tim) Fox; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Joel, Alicia, Emily, Angela, Kathryn, Abigail, Jacob, Joanna, Isaac, Lily, Matthew and Natalie; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald Fredricks and two brothers, Raymond and Ronnie as well as her son-in-law Phil.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Visitation will take place at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harvest Home for their care over the past 5 years and to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care over this past year.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
