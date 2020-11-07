Brenda L. Jagler
Sheboygan - Brenda L. Jagler, 65 of Sheboygan, was born into eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded in love by her husband and children. She was born September 20, 1955 in Sheboygan to Billy and Catherine (Paulson) Free. Brenda attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1974. She then went on to further her education at Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, IL.
On October 2, 1976 she was united in marriage to Kurt Jagler in Sheboygan. Following their marriage Brenda worked for D J Nelesen Furniture and WWS Schwartz Promotions. Brenda then went to work at Trinity Lutheran School as a secretary. She truly enjoyed her work at the school until an illness required her to stop working. In 2004 she received a new lease on life in the form of a Kidney Transplant which was still working up until the time of her passing.
Brenda had a strong faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her family, especially her 4 grand-kids, were her pride and joy. Spending time with them and creating memories, especially at their cottage in northern Wisconsin, was what she loved most. She was an avid reader, loved collecting Willow Tree angels, and loved to travel. She loved the vacations she took with her children when they were younger to Disney World, and other trips she took with her husband later in life, from Hawaii to Washington D.C. and other places in between.
Brenda is survived by her loving parents, Billy and Catherine Free, beloved husband of 44 years, Kurt, daughter, Sarah (Bryan) Zellmer, son, Kyle (Rebecca) Jagler, four grandchildren; Brycen and Aubrey Jagler and Braelyn and Adalyn Zellmer, sister, Beth (Stephen) Lockwood, brothers, Brian (Peggy) Free and Billy (Darla) Free, father and mother-in-law, James and Margaret Jagler, and sisters-in-law, Sue (Leonard) Grosso and Sandra (Randall) Mau, she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Brenda touched many lives. Those who had the privilege to know her would describe her as one of the most self-less, kind, warmhearted, caring individuals. She is going to be truly missed and remembered by many people.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a small private family service will be held. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Nicholas hospital, especially those working in the ICU.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Wisconsin. Memorials can be made by mail to 10909 W. Greenfield Ave. #201 West Allis, WI 53214 or online at www.kidneywi.org
in Brenda's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com