Brian E. Rusch
Adell - Mr. Brian Rusch of Adell passed away at Froedtert West Bend Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 75 years old. Brian was born in Sheboygan on April 16, 1945 to Edward and Marian Wiesner Rusch. He grew up in the Random Lake area, attending local schools and graduating from Random Lake High School, Class of 1963. Mr. Rusch proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam, attaining the rank of Lance Corporeal. On December 2, 1967 Brian was united in marriage with Clarice Cramer at St. Mary Catholic Church, Random Lake. The couple settled in Random Lake and later moved to Adell in 1978. Mr. Rusch was a cement finisher with VJS Construction Services, retiring in 2008.
Brian was a member of Our Lady of the Lake's Parish, St. Mary's Chapel in Random Lake, Hamm-Miller-Diedrich American Legion Post 145 in Random Lake and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 448 in Newburg, as well as the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was "the master of unfinished projects". In his younger days, he enjoyed SCUBA diving. Above all Brian cherished just hanging out with his family, grandchildren, and friends. Brian was always looking for new challenges and was always willing to lend a hand and share his knowledge. His friendship spanned generations and his generosity and caring nature along with his dry wit and sense of humor will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife Clarice, their children Michelle (Stuart) Gilgannon of Wauwatosa and Michael (Michelle) Rusch of Random Lake, and grandchildren Samuel, Matthew and Ella Rusch, Fia and Derek Gilgannon. He is further survived by brothers Keith (Eva) Rusch of Sheboygan, William (Sue) Rusch of Adell, Roy (Carol) Rusch of Plymouth, Ray (Kathy) Rusch of Raleigh, NC and, Alan (Denise) Rusch of Hiram, GA as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Marian, and sister Rose Kaufman.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Friday, June 5th at Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium. Father Gideon Buya will preside. Mr. Rusch will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Random Lake after the service. A Military Walk Through will take place at the cemetery before Military Honors are rendered. While the family will be happy to receive visitors at the Funeral Home Friday from 11:30 AM until services at 1PM, we urge you to consider your own health and the health of others by practicing Social Distancing protocol.
It is encouraged to send remembrances to be read at the service to the Funeral Home in advance; those who are more comfortable in an outside setting are encouraged to join the family at the cemetery. The service and cemetery proceedings will be telecast live.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences and tributes may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.