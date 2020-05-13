Services
Brian Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Fischer


1964 - 2020
Brian Fischer Obituary
Brian Fischer

Sheboygan - Brian Fischer, age 55, of Sheboygan died Saturday afternoon May 9, 2020. Brian was born August 12, 1964 in Sheboygan to the late Henry and Barbara (Gahagan) Fischer. Brian attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from South High School in 1982. High school was very challenging for Brian, but he achieved that and many other challenging times in his life. He was an amazing singer and enjoyed singing at many different churches in Sheboygan. Brian was a very friendly person and will be deeply missed.

Brian is survived by his brother Allen Fischer of Ohio, sisters Vicki (Robert) McDermott, and Angela Fischer both of Sheboygan, nephew Bobby (Jennifer) McDermott and his stepmother Carol Fischer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held with burial to take place in Sunrise Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Memorials to the Fischer family may be sent to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street Sheboygan, WI 53081.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 13, 2020
