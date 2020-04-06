|
Brian J. Garbe
Cleveland - Brian J. Garbe passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was 47 years old.
Brian was born February 22, 1973 in Sheboygan, the son of Ronald and Mary (nee Freund) Garbe. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1991 and went on to earn an Associates Degree in Accounting from LTC in 2006.
Previously, Brian worked at Stecker Machine Company and Polar Ware Co , but found his passion two years ago when he became the property manager at Windward Cove Apartments in Sheboygan. He also owned Garbe Rentals in partnership with his brother, Scott.
On August 21, 2009, Brian was united in marriage with Lisa Moldenhauer at Fox Hills Resort in Mishicot.
For 10 years, Brian coached his daughters' soccer team. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed watching the hummingbirds with Lisa, storm chasing, fishing, gardening, meteorite watching, racing and sharing a drink with family and friends around a bonfire. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jeff Gordon, and loved sharing his passion for ghost hunting. Brian was a very caring and giving person and would have given you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was an amazing husband, father, uncle, brother and friend.
Brian is survived by his wife Lisa, daughters: Taylor (James) Rudlaff of Sheboygan and Brianna Garbe (John Schroeder) of Cedar Hill, TN and sons Quentim Garbe of Sheboygan and LCpl Calvin Knaide VI, US Marines. He is further survived by granddaughter Amelia, mother Mary Garbe of Cleveland, brother and best friend Scott Garbe of Cleveland, sister Jacki (Gabe) Lakatos of Carteret, NJ, nieces and nephews: Alex, Ashley, Dustin, Nick, Christopher, Holly, Michael and Ben, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Ronald, infant niece Vanessa and his grandparents.
A Memorial Service celebrating Brian's life will be held this summer. He will be laid to rest at Saxon Cemetery in Cleveland beside his father.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Brian's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020