Brian K. Johnston
Greenbush - Brian Johnston, age 57, of Greenbush, passed away at his home on November 19, 2020.
He was born on July 15, 1963, a son to the late Roger Johnston and Joan Brown.
Brian worked for many years pouring concrete and helping contractors with home remodeling projects.
He had a true love for animals, especially the numerous pets that he and Tracy had together over the years.
Brian also loved collecting sports cars, watching movies and sports (especially the Brewers), and spending time with his loving family.
He is survived by: His loving companion: Tracy Thomas; Children: Melissa, Brittney, and Logan Johnston; Siblings: Kevin (Julie) Johnston, Kimberly (Brian) Baker, and Kristopher Gulla; Half-siblings: Todd and Holly Brown; Special nephew: Dylan Thomas; as well as other relatives and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services are being held. The service will be streamed and available to watch on the Suchon Funeral Home Facebook page.
A public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will take place on Friday (November 27, 2020) from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Brian's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
