Brian Koch was born on March 6, 2002 and passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 17. He was currently attending school at George W. Warriner School and worked at Walmart. Brian enjoyed gaming, reading, playing outside with his dog Gordo, nature, collecting pocketknives and doing tricks with them, his cat Tupper, and dancing in the rain. He was very patient, caring and had a great sense of humor.
Brian is survived by his mother, Shirley (Oldenburg) Ruppel and father, Jeremy Koch; sister, Michele Koch; grandmother, Rosemary (McWilliams) Oldenburg and grandmother, Bernadette Cary. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Brian is preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Oldenburg and aunt, Mary Brownson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Brian's name has been established.
Through our sorrow, Brian was able to help 70 other people through his gift of life through organ donation.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019