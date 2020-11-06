1/1
Brian L. Fields
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian L. Fields

Howards Grove - Brian Louis Fields, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Howards Grove on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was born on August 8, 1961 to Louis and Ardella (Beske) Fields. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1980. He then chose the career path of an auto mechanic and worked for several auto shops in Sheboygan County. Brian was active with the Sheboygan Jaycees for many years.

Surviving Brian are his mother Ardella Fields of Sheboygan; brothers, Craig Fields and Gary (Cheryl)Fields, both of Sheboygan; his nieces and nephew, Crystal Fields, Brad (Tracee) Fields, April (Mike) Bower, and Ryn Fields; a great-nephew Colt, and great-nieces, McKenzie and Harper; a biological daughter Jamie (Trevor) Allen of Utah; many other family and friends further survive.

Brian was preceded in death by his father Louis Fields.

A private family service will be held for Brian at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department for their care and concern.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballhorn Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved