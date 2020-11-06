Brian L. Fields
Howards Grove - Brian Louis Fields, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Howards Grove on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was born on August 8, 1961 to Louis and Ardella (Beske) Fields. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1980. He then chose the career path of an auto mechanic and worked for several auto shops in Sheboygan County. Brian was active with the Sheboygan Jaycees for many years.
Surviving Brian are his mother Ardella Fields of Sheboygan; brothers, Craig Fields and Gary (Cheryl)Fields, both of Sheboygan; his nieces and nephew, Crystal Fields, Brad (Tracee) Fields, April (Mike) Bower, and Ryn Fields; a great-nephew Colt, and great-nieces, McKenzie and Harper; a biological daughter Jamie (Trevor) Allen of Utah; many other family and friends further survive.
Brian was preceded in death by his father Louis Fields.
A private family service will be held for Brian at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department for their care and concern.
