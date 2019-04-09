|
Brian Messner
Sheboygan Falls - Francis Brian Messner, 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home.
Brian was born on January 27, 1947, in Sheboygan, WI, to Francis and Adalia (Christianson) Messner. He attended Sheboygan Falls High School.
On December 25, 1991, Brian married the former Julie Bruggink in Crystal River, FL. Brian worked as an inventory analyst at Kohler Company until his retirement in 2013.
Brian was a dedicated member of First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and on other various committees. He also served as a volunteer for the Sheboygan Falls food pantry and Boy Scouts for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, playing cribbage and sheepshead.
Brian is survived by his wife, Julie Messner of Sheboygan Falls; two daughters, Kristen (Scott) Kautzer, Joy (Josh) Gulig; four grandchildren, Cameron Baumann, Liam Kautzer, Zoey Gulig, Nolan Gulig; daughter-in-law, Lisa Messner; brother, Ken (Mae Jean) Messner; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Prigge; sister-in-law, Joan (Ron) Mueller; two brothers-in-law, Jay Bruggink, Jamie (Michelle) Bruggink; and a father-in-law, Lowell Bruggink. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Adalia Messner; son, Kevin Brian Messner; brother, Harry (Denise) Messner; and a mother-in-law, Marion Bruggink.
A memorial service to celebrate Brian's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 am at the First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Brad Veenendaal officiating. A visitation will be held at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am.
Memorials can be given in his name for the of Southeast Wisconsin and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Michelle and Jennifer, for their compassionate care.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Messner family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 9, 2019