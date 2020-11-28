Bruce L. Dean
Plymouth - Bruce L. Dean, age 84, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Thursday (November 26, 2020) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on December 4, 1935 in Stevens Point, WI, a son of the late Arthur and Olive Marie (Melgreen) Dean.
He attended grade school and high school in Stevens Point. On August 28, 1954, he married Janis Lutz in Amherst, WI.
Bruce spent most of his life operating his auto and truck body repair shop.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and camping. Bruce was loved by many in the community and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Janis; four children, Jeff (Cheryl) Dean, Bill Dean (Teresa Greyn), James Dean (Tammy Lenzner), Mark (Cathy) Dean; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; four siblings, Russel (Nancy) Dean, Janice (Jim) Catlin, Roger (Rachel) Dean, Myrna Bohm; and one sister-in-law, Doris (Russ) Henke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Dean; and four siblings, Wilbert, Mildred, Donnie, and Doug.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday (December 5, 2020) from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Private family memorial services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bruce's name.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bruce's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
