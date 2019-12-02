|
Bruce "John" Langhout
Plymouth - Bruce "John" Langhout, age 69, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
John was born January 16, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated in 1968 from Arlington Heights High School in Illinois, lettering in track. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education, followed by a master's degree in Educational Administration from UW-Milwaukee in 1977.
His first teaching position was at an elementary school in Menomonee Falls, WI. He began 33 years of service to the Plymouth School District in 1978, serving as Cascade and Riverview principal, special education coordinator, and teacher at Parkview and Horizon Elementary Schools, before retiring in 2011. After retiring, he taught outdoor skills for Camp Y-Koda and Maywood.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Virginia Langhout; his wife, Karen; his daughters, Haven Falk (Michael) and Jessica Langhout-Budge (Conor); his son, Christopher Williams (Nicole); grandchildren, Drake Williams, Fern Falk, and Orla and Charles Budge; two brothers, Michael Langhout (Mollie) and William Langhout (Sarah); one sister, Debra Banegas; sisters-in-laws Amy McHugh (Don) and Kim Bonness (Peter); and brother-in-law Howard Bogenschild (Lynn). He also is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry John Langhout.
John belonged to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as an acolyte, lector, and usher. He was a member of Trout Unlimited.
John loved the outdoors, especially fly-fishing and fly-tying, pheasant and grouse hunting, and hiking the Kettles with his dogs. He also loved all music, told corny Dad jokes, and loved fly-fishing trips with his buddy, Bill Rishel. He also was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at 2pm Saturday, Dec. 14 at Suchon Funeral Home, 1317 State Road 67, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mother Michele Whitford will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 192, Plymouth WI 53073.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth will officiate. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019