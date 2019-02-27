Services
Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
(907) 283-3333
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Kathryn and Paul Walukewicz home
51904 Holt Lamplight Road
Nikiski, WI
View Map
Kenai, Alaska - Former Wisconsin resident, Mr. Bruce Phillip Warnecke, 68, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

Memorial Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kathryn and Paul Walukewicz home - 51904 Holt Lamp Light Road in Nikiski. Pastor Frank Alioto will officiate. Military Honors will be performed by the V.F.W. Post #10046 and American Legion Post #20.

Bruce was born Oct. 1, 1950 in Oconto, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 serving in Vietnam and Germany before being honorably discharged. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and all outdoor activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Eileen (Phillippe) Warnecke and sister, Cherie Hoehnke.

He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Mike) Finley of Cedarburg, WI and Kathryn (Paul) Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; grandson, Korbin Bruce Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; significant other, Patricia Hensel of Kenai; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Warnecke of Wisconsin, Brian Warnecke of Wisconsin, and Keith (Kathy) Warnecke of Kentucky; sister, Deb (Paul) Daugherty of Tennessee and other family members and many friends.

Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 8264 - Nikiski, AK 99635 C/O Kathryn Walukewicz.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019
