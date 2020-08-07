1/1
Bryon Lee Jeske
Sheboygan - Bryon Lee Jeske, age 61, died peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020 in Bay City, Michigan.

Bryon was born on July 6, 1959, Son of the late Janice (Wieland) and Jerry Jeske. He was a graduate of Sheboygan North High Class 1977. Bryon worked at several places including Richardson Lumber, The Sheboygan Press and as a Health Care Facilitator at several group homes. Bryon always had great compassion and care for under-privleged individuals.

Bryon married Judy Thiel and and had two children Stacie and Bradley of whom he loved very much. Bryon also had six grandchildren which were always his light.

On Dec. 18, 2017 he united in marriage to Jonna Rardon. Jonna stayed by Bryon's side as he dealt with many physical ailments in his latter years.

Some of Bryon's enjoyments throughout his life was his green Buick Skylark, playing softball,bowling, WWE Wrestling and watching Nascar.

Bryon is survived by his loving wife Jonna, Bradley (Son), Dan Jeske/Christine (Brother/Sister in Law), Hanna (niece). Keith Jeske/Elizabeth Walker (Brother/special Friend), Nephewes Eric (Dana) and Kyle (Laura May) Jeske. His special survivors include his six grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Mason, Ella, Lily Rain and Jade. Other survivors include several Aunts and Uncles.

Bryon was proceeded in death by: Stacie Kanzelberger (Daughter), Janice (Wieland) Jeske (Mother), Jerome Jeske (Father), many Aunts and Uncles and Cousins Terry Jeske and Debbie Jeske.

A special mention of survivors are his life time friends Ronald Puddy and John Perrault. Bryon will sadly be missed by many. Rest in peace as the Lord has a Special place for you Brita-Lee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
