|
|
Budd Zehner
Sheboygan - Budd Zehner was born in Bruce, WI on October 10, 1930 and passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 89. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Budd was united in marriage with Emelie and celebrated 49 years together. He enjoyed golfing and watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Budd is survived by his children, Rick (Heather), Bill (Kathy) Jack (Roger) and Kent (Renata); grandchildren, Katelynn (Rick), Meredith (Adam) Martinez, Andrew (Sydney), Braden (Ashley), Riley (Julia), Jacob, Joshua, Sydney and Branden; many great-grandchildren and sisters, Beverly Darrow and Barbara Mae Reichert. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emelie and brother, Berne.
Private family services will be held at a later.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care for their care of Budd.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019