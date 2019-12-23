|
Burton L. Jandt
Adell - Burton L. Jandt 84, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2019 at Gables on the Pond.
Burton was born May 28, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Bernhardt and Viola (nee Matter) Jandt. The family moved to the Random Lake area before he was a teenager. While in high school he worked and lived with the Clarence Vorpahl family as a farm hand. After high school he did 6 months of active army service, traveled with Ray Sommers dog shows, and started working at Cedar Valley Cheese where he earned his cheese making license. He then began working at Continental Can Company in Milwaukee until the factory closed. Never one to be idle too long, Burt started farming and raising sheep.
Burt married Carol (nee Tracy) Miller on June 28, 1980. They were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Random Lake, where he was a member since moving to the area in his childhood. Burt was an active member of the Adell Lions Club, serving as various officers during his long tenure.
Burt was an avid outdoorsman who was known for regaling his family and friends with stories of his many adventures. Some of his favorite tales involved raising English Setters, hunting pheasants and assisting Ray Summers with dog shows. He also spent many days at deer camp in Crivitz, WI with his buddies. Hunting the US and Canada for various types of wildlife also provided material for entertaining stories. Burt loved taking Carol and Laura, his youngest daughter, to troll the Wisconsin River for various game fish.
Burt and Carol spent many years during their marriage traveling, seeing much of Canada, Alaska, Costa Rica, Europe, China, Australia and his favorite, Africa. We all fondly remember his many anecdotes of those memorable trips.
Burt is survived by his wife Carol, along with her children Sharon (Neal) Smith; James Miller (Cathy Rebman); and Laura Curry (Ed Weaver); grandchildren, Eric and Matthew Smith and Jennifer and Emily Curry. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Wayne (Bernadine) Breckheimer, and Carol's siblings Bonnie (Aadrian) Van der Have, Phyllis (Val) Yachik, John Tracy, Alan (Kris) Tracy and Linda Fonda.
Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law Robert and Frances Tracy, sister, Arlene Breckheimer, sister-in-law Judith Tracy, brother-in-law David Fonda and son-in-law James Curry.
A Memorial Service will take place at 2PM on Friday, December 27th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 705 Grand Ave., Random Lake, Pastor Marilyn Borchardt will preside. The family will receive visitors at CHURCH on Friday from 12-2PM. Burton will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Lakeview Community Library in Random Lake, or to a library of the donors choosing.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Belgium is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019