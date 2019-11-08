|
|
Calvin "Bruce" Edwards
Plymouth - Calvin "Bruce" Edwards, age 57, of Plymouth, passed away at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born in Colorado on June 4, 1962, a son of Stella (Lipsey) and the late Troy "Pee Wee" Edwards.
He graduated from Nucla High School in Colorado in 1980. Following High School, Bruce served in the United States Navy, 6 years active duty and 14 years in the Reserves, retiring after 20 years of service.
On August 26, 2006, he married Terese Lensmire.
Bruce worked as a Building Services Manager for Sheboygan County.
He loved football (especially the Denver Broncos), golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Wife: Terese; Seven Children: Mandy (Jeff) Crawford, Bobbie Sue Edwards (husband: Ved Sheoran), Durc Edwards (special friend: Sarah Arendt), Taylor (Betsy) DeSmidt, Tim Edwards, Kassi DeSmidt (special friend: Andrew Cecere), and Kayla Mae Edwards; Grandchildren: Alyssa, Johnathan, Mason, Bodhi, Caroline, and Karan; Mother: Stella Edwards; Siblings: John Edwards (special friend: Bobbi), Deb Haley, Mark Sage, Twyla Fields, and Jeff (Alice) Sage.
He is further survived by: Father-in-law: Roger (Marlene) Lensmire; Mother-in-law: Janet (Richard) Louis; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Pat (Julie) Lensmire, Jeff (Debbie) Lensmire, Penny (Phil) Jones, Pam (Andy) Liermann, and Traci (Jimmy) Grindel; Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and brother: Troy Edwards.
Following Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place and private services are being held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Bettag and his staff, and also to St. Nicholas Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Bruce.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019