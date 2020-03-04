|
Camie Schimmel
Oostburg - Camie Rae Schimmel, 62, of Oostburg, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home.
Camie R. Schroeder was born on November 18, 1957, in Watertown, WI, to Raymond and Joan (Gunning) Schroeder. She was attended Watertown High School.
On October 15, 1977, Camie married Joseph in Watertown. Despite a long life of sickness with Multiple Sclrosis, she always maintained a positive attitude and caring demeanor- demonstrating that clearly to all she knew and loved.
She enjoyed traveling out west, flowers, and loved her Dobermans. Camie was full of love, witty, protective, and full of spunk. Above all, she loved and cherished her family and grandchildren.
Camie is survived by her husband, Joseph Schimmel of Oostburg; two daughters, Nicole Schimmel, JoLynn Schimmel; son, Corey (Erin) Schimmel; six grandchildren, Kody Tillema, Tyler Tilema, Maycie Bahls, Alexis Bahls, Keira Schimmel, Rowan Schimmel; brother, Todd (Kari) Schroeder;
Camie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Joan Schroeder.
A celebration of Camie's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of a brief service at 4:00 pm.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Schimmel family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 4, 2020