Camille R. Fischer
Camille R. Fischer

Sheboygan -

Camille R. Fischer, age 80, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls. She was born in South America on November 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony and Ellifa Dias Qurino.

Camille lived in Guyana, South America for 19 years. She then met Kenneth Fischer and moved to America and got married. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Fischer; two children, David Fischer and Carol Bruns, all of Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, Jenny (Troy) Fischer, Zack (Angel) Fischer, Daniel (friend Zoe) Fischer, Liz (friend Chad) Fischer, Lora (fiancé Josh) Bruns, Heather Bruns, Michael Budrick and Cynna Botzau. She is further survived by eighteen great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, and friends. Camille was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Rita Fischer, and Jean Renzelmann.

A funeral service for Camille will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street Sheboygan with Rev. Donald Johnson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Please practice social distancing and facial covering are required at the funeral home.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
