Sheboygan Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Cardell Allan Solberg announces his passing on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Cardell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years Jerelyn, by his sons Nathan and Chad, his daughters-in-law Cathy and Jody, and by his grandchildren Megan, Kelly, Hayley and Melanie. Cardell was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Jennings Solberg, his parents-in-law Dorothy and Alenous Kluge and his son, Brett Allan Solberg.
Cardell was a 1954 graduate of Barron High School in Barron, Wisconsin and, after a tour of duty in the United States Army, graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. After earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from Northland, he began his teaching career with the choir departments of Kiel public schools in Kiel, Wisconsin. After several years, Cardell left to become a vocal music teacher at Viroqua public schools in Viroqua, Wisconsin, where he taught for 14 years. During that time his choir ensembles consistently scored highest marks available in festivals and competitions. He also produced and directed annual Viroqua High School musical productions, including Annie Get Your Gun, Oklahoma and The Music Man.
In 1979 Cardell and his family left Viroqua and moved to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin where he began a new chapter in his career working for the Lutheran Brotherhood insurance company. Though he was now part of the financial services industry, Cardell continued to pursue his passion for the arts. He created drawings and paintings, and found great joy in his hobby of woodcarving. Cardell became an active member of the community at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. He especially enjoyed his time as a member of the choir, where he made a number of friendships he would hold dear for the rest of his life.
In addition to his life-long pursuit of the arts, Cardell was an avid amateur radio operator, and enjoyed talking with other enthusiasts from across the United States and around the world. Cardell embraced his Norwegian heritage, and became very involved with the Vennskap Lodge chapter of the Sons of Norway organization. He held various leadership roles, and spent many hours producing the newsletter that enabled members to stay up-to-date with the events of the lodge. He once even cooked Lutefisk on a camp-stove for the annual Lodge dinner, a role that was laughed about at family dinners for years to follow.
Most of all, Cardell loved his family and the opportunity to be together for gatherings. He took great pleasure in joking with his granddaughters, and engaging in friendly banter with his sons and daughters-in-law. Cardell loved to laugh, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Cardell's life is planned for Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm, and a service beginning at 1:00pm with Rev. Kyle Backhaus officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Cardell can be made to the , at the web address:
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 20, 2019