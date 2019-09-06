|
|
Carl Kettleson
Cedar Grove - Carl Gordon Kettleson, 92, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Carl was born on October 10, 1926, in Lent, MN to Louis and Edna (Davison) Kettleson.
On May 31, 1947, Carl married Anneliese Sturm in Bremerhaven, German. Carl owned and operated Cedar Grove Bakery until his retirement in 1984.
He was a member of First Reformed Church of Oostburg and the Cedar Grove American Legion. He enjoyed painting, baking, hunting, playing cards.
Carl is survived by two daughters, Heidemaire (Roger) Rothschadl of Watertown and Marian (Harland) Hopeman of Oostburg; six grandchildren, Tony (Denise) Rothschadl, Mike (Mary) Rothschadl, Christi Schroeder, Michelle (Brian) Hesse, Carl (Pam) Hopeman, and Heidi (Jamie) Eernisse; and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Leanne (Ron) Harriex of Excelsor, MN; and two brothers, Otto (Judy) Wille of NV, Louis (Alice) Kittleson of Minnetonka, MN. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Anneliese Marie Kettleson, two sisters, Carol Baker, and Alma Kaempf; two brothers, Rev. Julius Wille, and Roger Kittleson.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Kettleson family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 6, 2019