1/1
Carl Lee Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Lee Schneider

Plymouth - Carl Lee Schneider, age 75, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday (October 29, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.

He was born on December 23, 1944 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edgar and Alvina (Matznick) Schneider. Carl was baptized on January 14, 1945 and confirmed on May 17, 1959 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins.

He graduated from Valders High School in 1963. After High School he attended MIT in Milwaukee for two years. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1965-1968.

On August 24, 1968, he married Alice Bloedorn at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers.

Carl worked at Lauson Chevrolet in Manitowoc for two years in the Parts Department. In 1970, he started working toward a Tool and Die Making apprenticeship at Western Industries. He attended Fox Valley Technical College for two years where he completed his apprenticeship and received his Journeyman's license. Carl worked at Chilton Metal Products as a Tool and Die Maker for 32 years, until his retirement in June of 2002.

In July of 2002, Carl and Alice moved to Plymouth, where he was the "Bike Builder" at the Plymouth Walmart for a few years.

He was a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins, where he served as Secretary and Treasurer for three years. He was also the Manitowoc Lutheran High Delegate for four years, a member of the Collins Fire Department for 12 years, and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans. Carl was a current member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, where he was a member of the Adult Choir and volunteered for the Envelope Committee. He also volunteered at the Plymouth Food Pantry.

Carl enjoyed reading and watching NASCAR, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and High School Basketball.

Survivors include his wife: Alice; Daughter: Samantha (Ken) Wetenkamp; Son: Seth (Michelle) Schneider; Grandchildren: Noah Wetenkamp (Fiancée: Natalie Wunder) and Alyssa Wetenkamp; Step-grandchildren: Ella and Charlotte Cronin; Sister: Karen Robley; and Sister-in-law: Lorraine Klein.

He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother-in-law: Roger Robley; Niece: Linda (Robley) Hill; Sisters-in-law: Janet Wendt and Carol Bloedorn; and Brothers-in-law: Frederick Bloedorn, Harry Wendt and Waldemar Klein.

Private family funeral services will be held. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Carl's name for St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Sheboygan Lutheran High School, and the American Cancer Society.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar, his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice staff for all the care and compassion given to Carl. Also, a special thank you to his dear friends, Dick Seefeldt, Gary Wightman and Marge Meyer, for all of their support and help.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved