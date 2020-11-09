1/
Carl V. Hoffman
Carl V. Hoffman

Sheboygan - Carl V. Hoffman, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away on November 7, 2020. Carl was born on September 5, 1955 in Sheboygan to the late Vernon and Loretta Hoffman. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School. Carl was employed at Ametek and Sheboygan Sausage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and camping.

Carl is survived by his children, Jeramiah Hoffman and Billie Richter-Hoffman and grandchildren Conner, Toni Rae, Wyatt, Abby and Kayden. He is further survived by his sister, Hope (Fredrick) Boeldt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jacqueline Buhler and Wanda Lloyd; and brother, Kevin Hoffman.

Private burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
