Carl V. HoffmanSheboygan - Carl V. Hoffman, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away on November 7, 2020. Carl was born on September 5, 1955 in Sheboygan to the late Vernon and Loretta Hoffman. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School. Carl was employed at Ametek and Sheboygan Sausage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and camping.Carl is survived by his children, Jeramiah Hoffman and Billie Richter-Hoffman and grandchildren Conner, Toni Rae, Wyatt, Abby and Kayden. He is further survived by his sister, Hope (Fredrick) Boeldt.He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jacqueline Buhler and Wanda Lloyd; and brother, Kevin Hoffman.Private burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.