Carl W. Fenner
Plymouth - Carl Walter Fenner, 93 of Plymouth went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He had been a resident of Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility since late December 2018.
He was born on November 19, 1926 in Sheboygan Falls to the late George and Amanda (Garbe) Fenner. Carl attended local public schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1945. In November of 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Fireman First Class on the USS Pillsbury during WWII. After returning from war in 1946 he worked at the Kohler Company as a machine operator. He was united in marriage to Delpha Donath (Knowles) on July 22, 1972. They lived in Sheboygan Falls and Crystal Lake before moving to Plymouth in 1978.
Carl was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church of Greenbush, where he was a trustee for many years. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 261 in Greenbush, the Kohler Quarter Century Club, and was a member of the Old Timers Club in Sheboygan Falls.
Carl thoroughly enjoyed tending to his home in Plymouth and spending time with his family. In the late 1970s into the early 1990s he and Del often traveled with Del's sister, Ramona Schuricht and her husband "Woody" Schuricht to visit their older brother Wilbur Donath who worked at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Lac Vieux Desert in northeast Wisconsin. There they enjoyed vacationing in the traditional Wisconsin Northwoods style, staying in a simple lakeshore cottage, fishing from the pier, relaxing on boat rides on the lake, taking day-trips to other lake country communities, and dining in their cottage. Wilbur frequently served delicious pan-fried crappies and blue-gills. Carl and Del often attended annual summer gatherings of the "Fenner Cousins" convened around Wisconsin, and enjoyed weekend getaways with the Knowles family at the Heidel House Resort in Green Lake. Carl also greatly enjoyed staying in touch with his "Texas Fenner family" and was delighted to have the opportunity to travel to visit them several times.
Carl is survived by a step son, Gary (Mae) Knowles of Madison; a grandson, Alexander Knowles (Cedarburg); and a granddaughter, Carleigh Knowles (Chicago, IL). He is further survived by Ramona and Woody's daughter, his niece Roxanne (Schuricht) Wickstrom now in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and her good friend Karen Bialkowski (Green Bay). Carl and Del also enjoyed occasional visits by Del's niece, Darla Rae (Knowles) Le Grave (Lake City, FL). His Fenner family includes beloved nieces in Texas and Colorado.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, wife Delpha "Del"; two brothers, Marvin and Edward Fenner; his sister and brother in law, Ramona and Elwood Schuricht; brother-in-law Wilbur Donath; and a sister-in-law, Marvin's wife, Florence Fenner.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date with Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service serving the family. Inurnment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
The family especially wants to thank Carl's Linda Lane neighbors Bill and Bonnie Roltgen, and Roman Gossee Jr. who were always kind, attentive, and helpful as Carl maintained the family home after Del passed in 2016. He greatly appreciated the friendship and assistance of Reyne and Connie Kastelic of Plymouth, and visits and occasional "meals out" with friends and fellow members of the New Hope United Methodist Church of Greenbush. Carl moved to Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in December of 2018. He greatly appreciated the kind, attentive and caring services he received there. The family wishes to thank all of Rocky Knoll's highly professional staff who welcomed Carl, attended his needs, and made his stay comfortable.
The family requests that memorials be made "In Memory of Carl W. Fenner" to New Hope United Methodist Church, Greenbush, WI 53026. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020