Carl W. Koentopp
of New Holstein - Carl W. Koentopp, age 72, of New Holstein, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.
He was born September 30, 1947, in the Town of Marquette in Green Lake County. He graduated from New Holstein High School. Carl enlisted in the Marine Corp on October 18, 1966 and was honorably discharged October 19, 1970 and remained in the Reserves until July 8, 1972.
In June of 1967, he married Patsy Schafer. On August 30, 1980, he married Jacqueline "Jacki" Sliwinski; Jacki preceded him in death on November 17, 2013.
Carl worked most of his career as a CDL truck driver.
Survivors include his five children, Mary (Douglas) Klein, Christine (William) Wells, Mindy Koentopp, Marshall (Dawn) Koentopp, and Heidi Isaac; seven grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; nine sisters; one brother; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Victor & Lillian Erdmann and his wife, Jacki.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Seven Corner's Bar, W505 Fur Farm Road, New Holstein, WI 53061 beginning at 2:00 PM. Military Rites will be honored to Carl at the Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.