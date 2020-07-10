Carla "Peggy" J. Smith
Carla "Peggy" J. Smith, 100, of St. Marys, OH died 8:43 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Otterbein -- St. Marys.
She was born April 19, 1920 in Sheboygan, WI to John and Meta (Rudolph) Velier.
On September 21, 1938, in Sheboygan, WI she married the Rev. Otto Scheib, who died in 1971. On November 22, 1975, she then married Donald William Smith, who also preceded her in death. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Maynard Velier and her sister Hortense Nack.
Survivors include: son Nathan (Karin) Scheib of Indianapolis, IN Son Dave (Barb) Scheib of Indianapolis, IN, Son Tom (Nan) scheib of Celina, OH, Daughter Mary Tageman of Forest, OH, 9 grandchildren 16 great-grandchildren
In her youth, she was the first Honored Queen of Bethel #18 (Job's Daughters) in Sheboygan, WI. She was also the first drum majorette for the Sheboygan High School Marching Band, as well as being one of the first majorettes in the state. Carla was the evening organist in her home church in her senior year of high school.
For 32 years, she was active in Christian ministry with her husband, the Rev. Otto Scheib, who served six UCC churches in Random Lake, Elkhart Lake, Neenah, and Milwaukee, Wi; Indianapolis, IN; and New Bremen, OH. While in Neenah, Milwaukee and Indianapolis, she was an active participant on the Spiritual Life Committee of Church Women United. In Indianapolis, she was also the PTA Spiritual Life Chairperson in three schools where her children attended.
She lived in St. Marys for the past 45 years, where she was an active member of the Wayne Street UMC. She was a member of the bell choir, Administrative Board, Festival of Sharing chairperson, and actively served on the Mission Commission. She was a member of the United Methodist Women in her local church as well as serving at the district level as secretary of the regional United Methodist Women, and as the Supportive Community Chairperson. She was the first secretary of the Otterbein Mission Support Group. She was also an active member of the Mothers' Study Club in St. Marys. In addition, she was employed as a secretary in the engineering department of Minster Machine Co. for 15 years.
She has been a resident of the Otterbein Community for the past several years. She was faithful in serving her Savior her entire life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will follow at the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen, OH.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.