Carla Rachelle Usry
Sheboygan - Carla Usry was born on July 15, 1967 and passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 53. She went to Jahn Elementary School and attended Amundsen High School in Chicago, IL. During her working years she was employed in the hospitality field. Carla was a big Chicago Bears fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Carla is survived by her children, Anthony Usry and Robert Frewert; grandchildren, Anthony Hephner-Usry, Alexander Usry and Ethan Frewert; significant other, Keith Stewart and "brother", John Schwinn III. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Usry and sister, Patti Schwinn.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Robert Frewert.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com