Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
2133 N. 22nd Street
Sheboygan, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
2133 N. 22nd Street
Sheboygan, WI
1934 - 2019
Carlos Moths Obituary
Carlos Moths

Howards Grove - Carlos Moths, 85, of Howards Grove, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. Carlos was born July 13, 1934, in Town Farmington, to the late Daniel and Lillian (Dickman) Moths. On October 29, 1955, he married the former Audrey Knier at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. Carlos had varied occupations. He attended technical classes to improve his skills in woodworking and layout work while employed at Hayssen Manufacturing Co. In his early years, he built pipe organ cabinets for local churches and went on to build furniture for Ebenreiter Co. In his final working years, he was head maintenance man at St. Dominic Catholic Parish until his retirement. In retirement, he became interested in Senior Dart Ball League through the county.

Survivors include his three sons, Steven (Kay) Moths, Angier, NC, Kevin (Kay) Moths, Cherryville, NC and Lance (Julie) Moths, Sheboygan; three daughters, Sandra (Paul) Brulla, Shawano, Katherine (Tim) Kernen, Neenah and Chris (Boyd) Walker, Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, Rachelle Kernen, Elizabeth (Tom) Weis, Benjamin Brulla, Lance Walker, Kendyl Walker, Nicholas Moths, Danyel Moths; two great-grandchildren, Rory Weis and Kade Walker, three step-greatgrandchildren, Tommy Weis, Nevaeh Snoyenbos and Weston Mlejnek; two brothers, Calvin (Geri) Moths (his twin brother) and Marvin (Myrtle) Moths; two sisters, Evelyn (Norman) Brooke and Mabel (Lloyd) Meyer; three brothers-in-law, Marlyn (Florence) Knier, Bernard "Pat" (Cheryl) Knier and Jim Knier; four sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Tom) Winkel, Judi (Larry) Falk, Nona (Howie) Haese and Valeria Knier.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Trisha Moths, three brothers, Norbert Kaeser, Alvin (Marion) Kaeser and Marvin Moths, four sisters-in-law, Joan Knier, Elaine Kaeser, Doris Kaeser and Sandy Knier, three brothers-in-law, Norman Brooke, Lloyd Meyer and Rodney Knier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, (2133 N. 22nd Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Norberto Sandoval as celebrant. Friends may call on Thursday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.

A memorial fund has been established in his name to be used for St. Dominic Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Howards Grove First Responders.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 17, 2019
