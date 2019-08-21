|
|
Carmen J. Schultz
Sheboygan - Carmen J. Schultz (nee Kleine), age 86, of Sheboygan went to be with The Lord surrounded by her loving husband on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on October 14, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Gerke) Kleine. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. She was employed at Wigwam for 11 years. On July 14, 1962, Carmen married James Schultz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where they were active members. She then was a housewife who enjoyed spending time with Jim.
Carmen loved to dance and taking trips with Jim to Baraboo, WI to see the Circus World Museum where she would take many pictures of the old circus wagons they have displayed. She would also take train rides and/or excursions with Jim to the conventions for the Sooline Historical Society.
She is survived by her husband, James Schultz; a brother-in-law Edward (Carol) Schultz; many nieces and nephews further survive.
Along with her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur (Joanne) Kleine, Donald (Betty) Kleine and an infant sister.
A Funeral Service for Carmen will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1810 N 10th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Alan Kretschmar officiating. The family will greet visitors, on Thursday at church, from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carmen's name are suggested to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
James would like to personally thank the staff at Embrace Healthcare, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Dr. Nicholas Barnes for all their concern given to Carmen.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019