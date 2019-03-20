|
Oostburg - Carol Ann Lammers, 78, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice following complications due to a stroke on December 22, 2018.
Carol was born on August 26, 1940, in Town of Lima, to Clarence and Alyce (Bos) Wensink. Carol was a 1958 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. On September 26, 1958, Carol married John Lammers. Carol was a dedicated wife and mother who stayed home and raised their four children. When the kids were grown, Carol owned and operated Silk Creations out of her home and especially enjoyed her Christmas Open House.
Carol was a lifelong member of Gibbsville Reformed Church, where she sang in the church choir for 50 years. Throughout the years Carol volunteered her time at Pine Haven Christian Home and was a 4H Leader for many years. Carol enjoyed going dancing with John, floral design, bird watching, and most of all loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and watching them grow into mature responsible adults.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John; four children, Cheryl (David) Beernink, Joyce (Tom) DePagter, Mark (Beth) Lammers, and Joan (David) Mullikin; 12 grandchildren, Cheryl's children: Amos (Heidi) Beernink, Amy (Derrick) Haase, Doug (Melissa) Beernink, Joyce's children: Josh (Dr.Laura Rammer) DePagter, Derek (Sarah) DePagter, Mark's children: Katherine (special friend Eric Woleben) Lammers, Nicole (Joseph) Claudon, Levi (Samatha) Lammers, Joan's children: Courtney (Jaymon) Stalter, Stacey (Jon) TerMaat, Alex (fiancé Cheyenne) Mullikin, and Morgan (Special friend Andy Crivellone) Mullikin; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty (Ron) Strahl; brother, Paul (Jill) Wensink; two brothers-in-law, Wendell Voskuil, and Wayne (Karen) Lammers; one sister-in-law, Lorraine LeMahieu; and one aunt, Dorothy Carolan. Carol is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason; parents-in-law, Herbert and Olive Lammers; sister, Diane Voskuil; infant sister; infant brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Carol Voskuil and one brother-in-law Richard LeMahieu.
A funeral service to celebrate Carol 's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 am at the Gibbsville Reformed Church. A private family burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery. Carol's six grandsons, Amos, Doug, Josh, Derek, Levi, and Alex will be serving as pallbearers.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3-7 pm, and again on Saturday at the CHURCH, from 9 am until the time of service at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in her name for a , any donations that are undesignated will go to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sheboygan Progressive Care Center and to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Sharon S. Richardson at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion they gave to Carol.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019