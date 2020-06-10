Carol A. LeMahieu
Sheboygan - Carol A. LeMahieu, age 57, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning June 9, 2020. Carol was born March 11, 1963 in Cicero, Illinois to the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Davids) Post. Carol graduated from Timothy Christian High School in Elmhurst, Illinois and then furthered her education at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois where she earned her B.A. in elementary education. She married Kurt LeMahieu on June 18, 1988 at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Berwyn, Illinois.
Carol found her true calling in the classroom, with an incredible career spanning 34 years. She spent one year in Vermont immediately following her graduation before teaching at Delevan Christian School. She began teaching at Sheboygan Christian School in 1990 and was able to share the love of Jesus there for 30 wonderful years.
Carol's love for children went beyond the classroom, as she was active for many years in the nursery and children's ministry at Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. Carol currently attended Christ Community Church in Sheboygan. An avid reader, she was never too far from a book. Carol loved nature, and greatly enjoyed watching the birds from her kitchen window as well as going for drives along the lakefront.
Survivors include her loving husband Kurt, daughter Sarah, son David, brothers John (Doris) Post, Thomas (Sandi) Post, sister Clarissa (Jake) VanBelle, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held (TODAY) Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 428 Geele Ave. from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Pastor Josh Van Engen officiating. Burial will follow in the Wildwood Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Trinity Christian College or Bookworm Gardens of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.