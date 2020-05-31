Carol A. Paulus
Belgium - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born to Fred and Alice (nee Mellon) Schmidt on December 14, 1939 in Milwaukee. She married Peter A. Paulus on September 27, 1958 and together they had six children. Carol and her husband raised their children on their family farm in the Town of Belgium. She was an essential part and co-owner of the farm and Paulus Construction. She was a fabulous cook and avid reader. She loved doing puzzles and was an enthusiastic sports fan. She enjoyed game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Carol never forgot a birthday or anniversary and her handwritten notes will be treasured forever. She had a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her loving husband Peter, her children, Wendy (Rob) Wetor, Peter N. (Arlene) Paulus, Tammy (Sam) Bentzen, Paul (Terri) Paulus, Matt (Lee) Paulus and Luke (special friend, Leah) Paulus; grandchildren, Andrew, Tom, Alissa, Peter J., Max, Brooke, Nicole, Kristen, Scott, Seth, Noah, Peter L., and Alexis: great-granddaughter, Arya; brothers, Phillip (Patricia) Schmidt and Mark Schmidt; brother-in-law, Brad Mielke. She is further survived by numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Mielke. A Private Family Service will be held in June. Carol will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Dacada, WI. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.