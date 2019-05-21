|
Carol "Karen" Abraham
Random Lake - Carol "Karen" Abraham, age 78, of Random Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday (May 19, 2019) following a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Two Rivers, WI, on December 25, 1940, daughter of the late Alfred and Clara Miller.
Karen loved her Packers, loved going up north where she spent many summer weekends, and also enjoyed her hummingbirds.
She married Lee Abraham in May of 1980. They resided in Random Lake for the last 34 years.
Survivors include: Husband: Lee "Abe" Abraham; Son: Kevin Schmidt; Daughter: Tammy (Timothy) Lowery; Grandchildren: Thomas Lowery, Kirsten Schmidt, and Madalyn Schmidt; Great Grandson: Connor Thorton; Step daughter: Wendy Weigerling; Step grandchildren: Courtny Rennhack, Jordan Mueller, Alex and Ashley Weigerling; Brother: Gerald Miller; and Sisters: Jeanette Mueller and Sharon Cookle.
Karen was preceded in death by: Her parents; Brothers: John, Alfred Jr., Gordon, and Jerome; and Step daughter: Debra Mueller.
Following her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be NO SERVICES or VISITATION.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to: Dr. Mark Bettag and his staff, and also to St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice visiting nurses, for the wonderful care given to Karen.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 21, 2019