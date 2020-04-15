|
Carol Ann Nicla
Sheboygan - Carol Ann Nicla died early Tuesday morning April 14, 2020, only a few days shy of the thirty year anniversary of her husband Jim's death. She went peacefully, looking forward to resting in the arms of her savior.
Carol was born on December 13, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI to Emma Louise (Bahr) and Carl Reinhardt Behnke. She spent her childhood only a few blocks from Lake Michigan, on Niagara Avenue. She attended Central High School, graduating in 1953. She met and fell in love with her future husband, James while on a blind date.
She attended Columbia College of Nursing (Milwaukee), graduating in 1956, as a Registered Nurse. While nursing school was a serious and often difficult endeavor, she was known by her friends for her laughter and her practical jokes in the school residence hall.
She married James W. Nicla on September 8, 1956. They had four sons, Jeffrey (Veronica), Waupun; Brian (Nichol), Phoenix; Timothy (Beth), Green Bay; and Thomas (Stacie), Sheboygan. She adopted (in her heart) Pieter Van Heule through AFS.
Early in her marriage she worked at the Sheboygan Clinic, where she loved working for Dr. Huibregtse. Later on she worked at Sunnyridge Nursing Home.
The family moved to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in 1965, living there for two years, followed by two more years living in Decatur, Illinois. In 1970, the family moved back to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Years later she worked at the Sheboygan Health Department performing lead screening of young children.
No matter what city they lived in, Carol was someone who was always connected with a church congregation. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Sheboygan, where she and her husband were in the choir and many different committees. For a number of years she was active in Wisconsin Via de Cristo (a Christian renewal group), in many different roles.
She worked as secretary for Nicla Chiropractic from 1986-2005, and for Nicla Insurance from 1986-2014.
Carol was an amazing mother. She and her husband loved AFS (American Field Service) and had a number of students live with them over the years. They both were quite active in that organization for years.
She was a stay at home mom for many years, and a Cub Scout Den mother. She was a master at the art of crafting comfort food for her children and her grandchildren. She loved her children dearly, and she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren - caring for them, attending their events, and loving them in ways only a grandmother can.
Perhaps her greatest gift was her ability to listen to others.
She left a legacy of love for her family and her friends to remember her by. She will be missed dearly.
She was survived by her sister Lois (Don) Honeycutt, Satellite Beach, Florida; her sons; her grandchildren: Katy Lancour of Cascade, WI; Sarah Harrison of Madison, WI; Dan Nicla of Woodbury, MN; Emily Nicla of Colorado Springs, CO; Joel Nicla of Colorado Springs, CO; Andrew Nicla of Phoenix, AZ; Carrie Schwanke of Green Bay; Ben Nicla of Minneapolis, MN; Maggie Nicla of Green Bay, Charles Nicla of Green Bay; Aiden Nicla of Sheboygan, Leyna Nicla of Sheboygan. Great Grandchildren: Liam and Graham Harrison of Madison; Grace, Ellis, and Rhodes Schwanke of Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma (Bahr) and Carl Behnke; her brother Carl Robert, and her husband James.
Private family services will be held at Lutheran Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this year and will be announced at that time.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Countryside Manor and Aurora Home Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020