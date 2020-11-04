Carol J. Hengst
Oostburg - Carol June Hengst, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, at Pine Haven Christian Home with her family at her side.
Carol was born on December 11, 1930, in the Town of Holland, to Jess & Edna (Kranendonk) Schreurs and grew up helping on the family farm and attending school.
On October 14, 1954 she married Herbert Hengst in Town of Holland. Carol worked as a telephone operator, and her passion for education and children shown through as she enjoyed working for the Oostburg School District as a kindergarten aide for 29 years. A faithful member of First Reformed Church in Oostburg, she was active with Mission Circle, sang in the choir, and served as the youth choir leader. She loved baking, generously sharing her coffee cakes with many, cooking, music, bird watching, sewing, gardening, winters in Florida and spending time with family and friends.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Beth (Dale) Wingert of Sheboygan Falls; son Lee (Debbie) Hengst of Oostburg; five grandchildren, Lisa (Adam) Petras, Laura (Michael) Wiegel, Erin (Alex) Knipp, Emily (fiancé Christian) Hengst, and Dean (Amanda) Wingert; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ben, Addi, Jack, Levi; brother Alan Schreurs, and brother-in-law Marvin (Carol) Hengst of Oostburg.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents; brother, Harvey (Betty) Schreurs; two sisters, Arline (Wes) VanDriest, Helen (Phil & LaMont) DuMez Bruggink; two brother-in-laws, Leonard (Dorothy) Hengst , James (Joyce & Elaine) Hengst.
A private family funeral service to celebrate Carol's life will be held with burial in the Union Cemetery in Town of Holland. Family and friends are welcome to participate in the service via live streaming on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30AM www.facebook.com/groups/CarolHengst
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Pine Haven and Sharon Richardson Hospice staff for their compassion and care.
The staff of Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Hengst family. For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
