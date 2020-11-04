1/1
Carol J. Hengst
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Hengst

Oostburg - Carol June Hengst, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, at Pine Haven Christian Home with her family at her side.

Carol was born on December 11, 1930, in the Town of Holland, to Jess & Edna (Kranendonk) Schreurs and grew up helping on the family farm and attending school.

On October 14, 1954 she married Herbert Hengst in Town of Holland. Carol worked as a telephone operator, and her passion for education and children shown through as she enjoyed working for the Oostburg School District as a kindergarten aide for 29 years. A faithful member of First Reformed Church in Oostburg, she was active with Mission Circle, sang in the choir, and served as the youth choir leader. She loved baking, generously sharing her coffee cakes with many, cooking, music, bird watching, sewing, gardening, winters in Florida and spending time with family and friends.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Beth (Dale) Wingert of Sheboygan Falls; son Lee (Debbie) Hengst of Oostburg; five grandchildren, Lisa (Adam) Petras, Laura (Michael) Wiegel, Erin (Alex) Knipp, Emily (fiancé Christian) Hengst, and Dean (Amanda) Wingert; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ben, Addi, Jack, Levi; brother Alan Schreurs, and brother-in-law Marvin (Carol) Hengst of Oostburg.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents; brother, Harvey (Betty) Schreurs; two sisters, Arline (Wes) VanDriest, Helen (Phil & LaMont) DuMez Bruggink; two brother-in-laws, Leonard (Dorothy) Hengst , James (Joyce & Elaine) Hengst.

A private family funeral service to celebrate Carol's life will be held with burial in the Union Cemetery in Town of Holland. Family and friends are welcome to participate in the service via live streaming on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30AM www.facebook.com/groups/CarolHengst .

A memorial fund is being established in her name.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Pine Haven and Sharon Richardson Hospice staff for their compassion and care.

The staff of Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Hengst family. For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com .






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved