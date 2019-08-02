|
Carol J. Jesinski
Sheboygan - Carol J. Jesinski, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born October 3, 1949 in Sheboygan to Allan and Marian (Debbink) DeBlaey. Carol graduated from Cedar Grove High School and from LTI with her degree in accounting.
Carol worked for Vollrath and retired in July of 2014. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to movies, had a passion for animals especially cats, but most of all she loved her family. Spending time with them creating many lasting memories was her true pride and joy.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Mary) Jesinski, grandchildren, Jeremy and Jordan Jesinski, brother Dale (Ann) DeBlaey, and sisters; Janice (Mark) Hesselink, Joan (Kerry) Meves, and Margie (Tom) Schultz, she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and son Philip Jesinski.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Carol's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019