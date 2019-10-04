|
|
Carol J. Schmidt
- - Carol J. Schmidt, age 75, avid seamstress and performing arts enthusiast, passed away peacefully on Friday Sept. 27, 2019.
She is survived by mother, Helen Fredrick, daughter, Wendy + (Bobby) Huynh, son, Wayne +(Julie) Kaufmanschimdt and, son, Curtis +(Susan) Schmidt. Proud grandmother of Fredrick, Claire, Alec and Max. She is preceded by her husband, Donald W. Schmidt. Carol will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her endless enthusiasm and kind heart.
Service to be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church: 917 Mead ave, Sheboygan at 11am.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 4, 2019