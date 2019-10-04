Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Schmidt


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Schmidt Obituary
Carol J. Schmidt

- - Carol J. Schmidt, age 75, avid seamstress and performing arts enthusiast, passed away peacefully on Friday Sept. 27, 2019.

She is survived by mother, Helen Fredrick, daughter, Wendy + (Bobby) Huynh, son, Wayne +(Julie) Kaufmanschimdt and, son, Curtis +(Susan) Schmidt. Proud grandmother of Fredrick, Claire, Alec and Max. She is preceded by her husband, Donald W. Schmidt. Carol will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her endless enthusiasm and kind heart.
Service to be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church: 917 Mead ave, Sheboygan at 11am.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.