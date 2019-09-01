|
|
Carol Jean Kieckhafer
Sheboygan Falls - Carol Jean Kieckhafer, 73, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born May 22, 1946 in Superior, WI to Gustof and Sigrid (Olsen) Pederson. Carol graduated from West Bend High School in 1964. On September 18, 1965 she was united in marriage to Richard Kieckhafer at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Carol was a long-time member of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where she served on many committees and organizations through the years. Carol worked in office management for the 7UP Bottling Company, the Kohler Company, and St. Nicholas Hospital.
Family and friends were very important to Carol, she loved hosting and entertaining them on many occasions. Carol also enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cottage in northern WI. She enjoyed spending time with friends, neighbors, social organizations and charities throughout the multiple stages of her life.
Carol is survived by her husband Richard, two children; Steven (Katherine) Kieckhafer of Middleton, and Linda (Robert) Ashmore of San Carlos, CA, two grandsons; Derek Kieckhafer of Minneapolis, MN and Ryan Bender of Milwaukee, her sister Marilyn (Rich) Gust of Kewaskum, and brother-in-law Thomas (Margie) Kieckhafer of West Bend. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws William and Elizabeth Kieckhafer.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan, with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. Inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Lutheran Church in Carol's name.
The family wishes to thank Carol's numerous friends for their love and support throughout her life.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019