Carol Knier
Sheboygan - Carol Knier, age 91, of Sheboygan passed away Thursday morning November 7, 2019. Carol was born February 11, 1928 in Sheboygan to the late Fred and Mildred (Ruppel) Godeman. Carol attended Sheboygan schools and graduated from Central High School in 1946. Carol was united in marriage to Harold Knier on October 2, 1948 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on June 13, 2005. Carol was instrumental in opening the Sheboygan County Humane Society in 1960, she was passionate about caring for many dogs over the years and always enjoyed a dog of her own by her side. Carol had a strong work ethic and was employed by the Sheboygan Press for over 20 years.
Survivors include her two sons James (Traci) Knier of Madison and Terry (Judi) Knier of Sheboygan, grandchildren Alex and Kyle Knier both of Madison, Kayla (John) Schmitz of Sheboygan and Kevin (Elizabeth) Knier of Elm Grove, great-grandchildren Addilyn Cavanaugh, Deklen and Blate Schmitz and Quentin Knier.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Frederick and a sister-in-law Dorothy Neuman.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place in the Holy Cross Mausoleum.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019