Carol L. Gilson
Plymouth - Carol L. Gilson, 64, of the town of Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center with her family beside her.
Carol was born on March 26, 1955 in Bellevue, Ohio a daughter to the late Allen and Kathryn (Larenz) Evert. She attended schools there graduating from Bellevue High School. She received her degree in teaching from Bowling Green University. On August 9, 1980 she was united in marriage to James Gilson in Groton Township, Ohio. Spanning 39 years her teaching career took her to many schools where she worked with learning disabilities and reading interventionism. The schools included Henry David Thoreau School in Milwaukee, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School, Sheboygan South High School and Longfellow and Grant Elementary Schools in Sheboygan. In retirement Carol continued to volunteer helping those with disabilities. She enjoyed her wild flower gardens and working in her yard and pond. As a grandmother she enjoyed spending time playing with and teaching her grandchildren.
Carol was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth where she had formerly taught Sunday School.
Carol is survived by her husband, James; two sons and two granddaughters, Matthew (Joy) Gilson and their daughter, Chloe and Mark (Sarah) Gilson and their daughter, Caitlyn; a brother, Jack Evert of Seattle, Washington; her brothers and sisters in law, Barbara (Jeff) Anzia of Belgium, Ruth (Fritz) Blazel of Newburg, Elizabeth (Thomas) Alexander of West Bend and Thomas (Leanne) Gilson of Waldo. Carol is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in law, Dorothy and Francis Gilson, a brother, Michael Evert and a brother in law, William Gilson
A memorial service for Carol will be held 2 PM, Saturday, January 11 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service, Plymouth with Rev. Casey Sugden, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South Street, Plymouth on Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of service at 2 PM.
Memorials in Carol's name may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Carol's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Marsho Medical Center. Your kindness and comfort will be remembered.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020