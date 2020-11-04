Carol M. (Ninmer) Field
of New Holstein - Carol M. (Ninmer) Field, age 70, of New Holstein passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home.
Carol Mae Ninmer was born May 5, 1950, to Willard & Frances (Schmitz) Ninmer. She attended New Holstein High School and graduated in 1968.
On July 23, 1988, she married Michael Field in New Holstein.
She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in New Holstein. Carol also worked at Briess Industries in Chilton.
Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, Mike. Other favorite enjoyments included reading, dining at different restaurants, playing with the family dog, golfing, being active within her church, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; her daughter, Gail (Michael) Peterson of Eden; two grandchildren, Christopher and Calvin Peterson; her brothers, Dennis (Dottie) Ninmer of New Holstein, Charles Ninmer of New Holstein, and Rick (Bobbi Jo) Ninmer of Manitowoc; her aunts, Helen Reinl of New Holstein, Jeanette (Allan) Miller of Kiel, Audrey Hansman of Menasha, and Gertrude Ninmer of Kiel; and her mother-in-law, Phyllis Field of New Lisbon. Carol is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard & Frances Ninmer.
Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Roald Harswick, Pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, will officiate.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Carol's family at the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein on Monday, November 9th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
Carol's family would like to thank Dori Plautz for her outstanding assistance in Carol's care; as well as the Affinity Visiting Nurses Hospice Team.
Please adhere to the current Covid guidelines; please wear masks when attending.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
