Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St
Kiel, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St.
Kiel, WI
Burial
Following Services
parish cemetery
Carol M. Orth Obituary
Carol M. Orth

New Holstein - Carol M. Orth, 85, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at Caring Hands Assisted Living in New Holstein.

She was born October 9, 1933 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Bernard and Estella (Brost) Hartman. Carol was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School.

On September 19, 1953 she married Gale Orth at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1997. Carol worked at AA Laun from 1967 until 1995 when she retired. She was a member at SS. Peter & Paul where she was a member of the choir for 30 years, and was a part of the Christian Mothers. She volunteered for several nursing homes for 20 years playing Bingo and the organ. Carol loved playing cards, doing puzzles, and creating music playing the piano, organ, or keyboard. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her family.

Carol is survived by her children: Paul (Jeanette) Orth, Sarasota, FL; Peggy (Steve) Nothem,Kiel; Mary Jo (Steve) Foate, Menasha; Sue (Victor) Schneider, St. Cloud; and Tom (Vicki) Orth, Kiel; her 11 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Janet Stecker, Mary Ann Dechant, and Kathryn (David) Bunge; her brother-in-law, Charles Orth and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, grandson, Kevin; brother, Vernon Hartman and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial of Carol will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in her name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Duebler, Aurora at Home Hospice and Caring Hands Assisted Living for the love and attention shown to Carol and her family.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel, is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 22, 2019
