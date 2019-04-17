|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
River of Life Methodist Church
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
River of Life Methodist Church
|
Burial
View Map
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
|
|
|
Carol M. Schreve
Beloit - Carol M. Schreve, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born on October 29, 1930 to Lester and Lillian (Myer) Miller and raised in the small town of Sheboygan just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Carol would describe her childhood as idyllic. She was an only-child but never felt that way with close cousins, aunts & uncles down the block, around the corner and a few blocks away. During the summer they would all vacation at Pelican Lake where good times were had by all.
After graduating high school Carol worked as a teller at Southwest State Bank downtown. One of her customers was a hardworking handsome young guy with a southern accent. He would visit her teller-stand to make his deposit each week. One time she short-changed him and a conversation ensued. When Henry Schreve finally got up the nerve to ask her out, the love bug hit hard. They married in March 1953 when Henry was drafted into the Korean War. He left four days later. Carol lived with her parents and worked while Henry was away. On his return from the war, Carol & Hank quickly began their family. Four children born in six short years.
While Henry worked to advance his career & provide for his family, Carol tirelessly packed up, moved and redecorated many times - making 10 different homes throughout Wisconsin. She took great pride in both her D.I.Y. and painting skills, as well as being a fastidious homemaker. She really cared about having a lovely home and liked to entertain small gatherings as well.
Carol was an active member of River of Life Methodist Church in Beloit for many years, she participated in United Methodist Women Martha Circle, Society of Seekers, P.E.O., Treble-Clef Music Club. Season tickets to the Milwaukee symphony and live theater, ball games, Fridays in the Park. Cook-outs during the summer months and holidays with family & friends were all part of what made Carol's life rich. Despite so many frequent moves, Carol was always neighborly and made friends easily. Even if she only lived in a home for a year or two, she would keep in-touch with the neighbors via her ever-expanding Xmas card list, as well as her "round robin letter" friends from Central High. She also stayed in touch with her many church friends, as the Methodist church was always part of her family too.
Carol enjoyed lots of creative outlets which always including tending to a garden, crafting, singing, refinishing furniture or woodwork, knitting, collecting curios, taking photos, bird-watching, watercolor, bell choir among many others. She loved to bike ride, swam laps at the YMCA for decades, played golf, card games, and had a great time bowling with the gals in West Allis. She & Hank loved to travel and sight-see. One year they'd take the family along. The next year it would be just the two of them. Annual family camp at Pine Lake created treasured memories & friendships that would last more than 50 years. Her old girlfriends will remember Carol as being animated, someone who loved to goof-off, be silly and who was quite a ham. She was also a trusted friend, an intelligent and beautiful person inside and out. She was someone who loved babies & young children as well as someone who cared deeply for the elderly. She would often invite seniors who had no living relatives to join us at our holiday dinners.
It was through the church in Beloit that Carol first became friends with Louise Junig. Theirs was a rare and lasting friendship that began when she & Louise both sang in the church choir, women's circle and PEO together. Their connection would deepen & evolve over the years to become closest & very best friends as they each lost their husbands within one year. It seemed everyone around town recognized Carol & Louise as that inseparable pair, always paling around town, shopping, catching a movie, eating at Sophia's, laughing and chatting. They would check-in with one another first thing in the morning with a phone call and last thing at night before bed. Carol's family will always be most appreciative to Louise for the love, care & steadfast friendship she provided to Carol throughout all the many years.
In July of 2016, Carol decided to move to an apartment at Riverside Terrace Assisted Living. Since there, just as with all her previous moves, she made many new friends with neighbors and staff as well. Here, even in her 80's, while having less physical mobility she was still able to be socially active and was lucky enough to make yet another new friend in Fran Peterson. They would sit & share common histories, stories & laughter while hanging out together in the sunny courtyards or just watching the ducks & birds.
Carol will be dearly missed by all her kids and grandchildren. Her youngest son Jack was very dedicated to spending the most time with Carol over the years and was always available to help whenever any needs would arise. They too spent a lot of their time laughing & being silly together. They had a symbiotic relationship that only Carol & Jack truly understood.
Left behind to mourn Carol are her four children: David (Jackie) of Troy, Michigan, Jim (Ann) of Clinton, New York, John "Jack" Henry of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin and Kaylynn of Oakland, California. Carol also leaves four grandchildren Kevin (Amber), Robert (Rohini), Nicholas and Peter, step great-grandson son Cody, and great-granddaughter Lily Mae. Other family members are Carol's first cousins Ron Miller & loving wife Marcia; Lorraine Roerdink; and Joanne Loewen all of Sheboygan. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Hank, and her older sister June who died in infancy.
Carol's family would like to thank Dr Gold for his special care, dedication and friendship to Carol throughout the years; to special friend, CNA and caregiver, Pat Gladney for all the help you provided our family over the years, we love you. To Mabel, Cheryl, Roger and all the nursing staff & care team at Riverside Terrace, thank you for caring for our mother when we couldn't be there to care for her ourselves and to the Beloit Hospice nurses and Chaplain Mark, thank you so much for your excellent care and loving attention.
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the River of Life Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI with Pastor David Carlson officiating. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Wildwood Cemetery, Sheboygan, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, Carol's wishes were to please make donations to CARITAS food pantry of Beloit or to Beloit River of Life Church Choir.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019
