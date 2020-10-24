Carol M. Siegl
Plymouth - Carol Mary (Schroeder) Siegl, 85 of rural Plymouth, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 31, 1935 in Sheboygan John and Alice (Lugg) Schroeder. Carol attended Sheboygan schools. She worked at Honold & La Page Inc. as a bookkeeper and later was the accountant for Siegl Services. Carol met her future husband, Jack Siegl at the Sheboygan Quarry where he was a lifeguard. They were married February 8, 1958 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan. After their marriage they moved to Plymouth, where together they started Siegl Services, a pump business. Carol loved being on Lake Michigan and traveling with her family on the beloved family boat "Siegl's Nest". Their cruising took her across Lake Michigan in the late 60's where they found Onekama Marine on beautiful Portage Lake where she and her family eventually spent every summer. Carol was an accomplished first mate and spent many summers cruising and living on the boat, traveling to northern Lake Michigan and the North Channel in Canada. She instilled her love of boats and Lake Michigan in her daughters who continue to carry on her legacy with their own boating adventures. She loved being outdoors and was an excellent baker, cook and seamstress. Helping her family on projects and cutting/splitting wood were favorite activities. Carol also enjoyed flying and they owned a small airplane her friend coined "Siegl's Eagle" which they often flew across the lake to visit their friends in Michigan.
Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was an awesome wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She was a kind, supportive wife and mother who was always willing to help with projects of any kind.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Beverly (Scott) Verhage of Kewaskum and Karen (Mark) Regenhardt and their son Drake of Woodstock, Illinois. She is further survived by her sister, Ann Bartzen, of Sheboygan and sister-in-law Sr. Donna Siegl, Order of St. Francis of Assisi, of West Bend. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jack on May 4, 2019.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, October 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 115 Plymouth Street, Plymouth beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM with Rev. Philip Reifenberg as celebrant. A memorial gathering on "Siegl's Nest" will be held at a later date at Onekama Marine on Portage Lake in Michigan for her boating friends.
Memorials in Carol's name are preferred. It will used it to buy a memorial bench at Onekama Marine in her name.
The family wishes to thank Gables on the Pond in Random Lake and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Care their outstanding compassionate care.
Now you will always have light winds and calm seas!!!
