Carol Mae Eberhardy Trimberger



(1932-2020)



Carol Mae Eberhardy Trimberger, 88, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in San Clemente, California. Carol was born in 1932, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Mathias Eberhardy (Blenker, WI) and Marie (Mary) Monica Koller (Marshfield, WI). Carol grew up in Sheboygan and attended North High School where she met Leon Paul Trimberger. They married on June 28, 1952 in Sheboygan. Leon's job as a Chemical Engineer took the family to New Jersey, Ohio and eventually to work at Aerojet in Sacramento, CA in 1961. While raising her five children, Carol attended California State University, Sacramento where she earned her BA and MA in Education in addition to three teaching credentials; Life Elementary Credential, Special Education Credential and Severely Handicapped Credential. After completing her education, Carol taught high school Special Education in the San Juan Unified School District for 25 years.



Carol was an active member of St. Mel's Catholic Church in Fair Oaks, where she served as Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir and ministered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was passionate about helping others and was an active volunteer at the Sierra Adoption Society, Sacramento Life Center, Sacramento VA Medical Center and Alpha Nu Philanthropic Sorority. She was also a member of GAL's Association.



Carol's interests and talents included travel, painting, ceramics, reading, gardening, singing and playing the organ. Her travels took her to Europe, Africa, the Mideast, Egypt and China. She became a skydiver at age 65. She was a member of the Jesuit High School Spring Fling cast. Carol loved life and spending time with her family. She was always positive, supportive and encouraging, whether it was with her family, friends or students. She was a devoutly religious woman and had a deep faith in God that carried her through many of life's challenges.



Carol is survived by her children, Francis Michael (Lin) Trimberger, Stephen Mathias (Laura) Trimberger, Linda Marie (Bill) Conklin, Thomas Leon (Teresa) Trimberger, grandchildren Trevor Michael Trimberger, Lisa Julia (Jeff) Rose, Pamela Ann (Stephen) Wardle, Michael Stephen Trimberger, Benjamin Tyler Trimberger and Joseph Adam Trimberger, brother Roger Eberhardy and many nieces and nephews.



Carol was proceeded in death by her husband, Leon Paul Trimberger, daughter, Julia Therese Trimberger, parents Mathias and Marie Eberhardy, sister Audrey (Julian) Schroeder, and brother Vernon (Jane) Eberhardy.



Private funeral services were held at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Dana Point, CA. Internment is at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.



Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Food for The Poor and the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging.









