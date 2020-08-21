Carol Mae HerzogStockbridge - Carol Mae Herzog, age 80, of Stockbridge, was called home to be with her Savior on Thursday, August, 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 11, 1940, to Walter & Laura (Wordell) Herzog, in Manitowoc, WI. Carol graduated from St. John-St. James Ev. Lutheran School - Reedsville, Reedsville High School, McDonnell Airline School, Minneapolis, MN, and the Lakeshore Technical Institute, Sheboygan. On November 12, 1989, she married Dennis Chouinard. She worked at several office jobs until her retirement in 2002. After retirement, Carol & Dennis did a lot of traveling in their motorhome outwest, the eastcoast, and Florida. She was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church - LCMS in Chilton, WI. Survivors are her husband, Dennis; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry & Darlene Chouinard, Robert & Cecilia Chouinard, Sandra & Dave Watzen, Jim Chouinard, Sharon & Don Stangel, Pam & Raymond Chouinard, Tom & Sue Chouinard, Janice & Butch Roberts, Cherese & Pat Sovey, and Terri & Lynn Hudson. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter & Laura (Wordell) Herzog; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lawrence & Fernant Chouinard; her step mother-in-law: Lina (Geiger) Herzog; a brother and sister-in-law: Myron & Vivian Herzog; a sister and brother-in-law: Betty & Cyril Serwe; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Mary Ann (Jim) Gascon; nephews: James Serwe and Ron Buchholz; a niece: Beth Larson; and a great niece: Rebecca Hahn. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin Lutheran Church - LCMS, 717 Memorial Drive, Chilton. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Thomas Schmitt. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Brillion Community Cemetery, Brillion. Special thanks to Pastor Schmitt for his many visits and prayers, and to her neighbors, Lynn and Debbie for their kindness.