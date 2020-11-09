1/1
Carol Mooney
Carol Mooney

Glenbeulah - Carol "June" Mooney, daughter of the late Anton and Olive Barta, passed away peacefully with her family by her side and in spirit in her Glenbeulah home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 88.

She retired from the Plymouth School District (Parnell School) after over 30 years of inspiring many generations of young students, whom she still connected with since her retirement.

Carol was an avid baseball, softball, and basketball fan. She loved her coffee, making cards, and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her five children: Michael (Kari), Joel, Michelle (Jeff), Jill (Doug), and Joy (Dan). Carol will lovingly be remembered by her beloved grandchildren: Craig, Elliot, Nora, Christopher (Amber), Derrik, Adam (Stephanie), Emily, and Raechel; her great-grandchildren: Gracelynn, Adley, Esmae, and Louella; and her brother: David Barta.

Following Carol's wishes, her family will be having a celebration of her life in the spring of 2021 at the Glenbeulah Mill Pond.

Memorial donations can be made in Carol's name to the Glenbeulah Fire Department and Glenbeulah First Responders.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the Glenbeulah First Responders, Dr. Rench and her staff, and St. Nicholas Hospice (especially Jessica, Julia, and Steph), for the wonderful care and compassion given to Carol.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Carol was a teacher at Valley School at one time. I was lucky enough to have her as my teacher. She made school enjoyable and a very positive experience. Therefore I decided that would be a good career for me! I taught in the Plymouth School District for 34 years. Thank you, Carol!❤
Janice Hovey
Student
