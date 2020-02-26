|
Carol (Schmitz) Walters
of rural New Holstein "St. Anna" - Carol (Schmitz) Walters, 73, of rural New Holstein "St. Anna", passed away Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020, at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton following a seven year battle with cancer.
She was born December 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Ervin & Lorraine (Halbach) Schmitz. Carol graduated from St. Ann Grade School in St. Anna and from Elkhart Lake High School in 1965.
Carol married Edward Walters on August 30, 1969 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in St. Anna; he preceded her in death on February 15, 2007.
Carol was employed at the former Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein for 35 years and most recently at Schwarz's Supper Club.
She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Survivors include her five brothers and four sisters, Diane (Dennis) Lenz of Kiel, Marilyn Ramminger of Kiel, Gerry Schmitz of Kiel, Delores (Glenn) Neils of Kiel, Judy (Pat) O'Neil of Plymouth, Cyril (Kay) Schmitz of Kiel, Jim (Dori) Schmitz of Elkhart Lake, Dave (Lynn) Schmitz of St. Cloud, and Steve (Linda) Schmitz of St. Anna; sisters-in-law, Judy Schmitz of Elkhart Lake, Donna Schmitz of Elkhart Lake, Delores Walters of Sheboygan; brothers-in-law, Robert (Rosie) Williams of New Holstein, Wayne Walters of Sheboygan Falls; her Godchildren, Marlene Wilterdink, Craig Neils, Tammy Landis, and Chad Ramminger. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; many friends; and her beloved dog, Maggie.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Edward Walters; her parents, Ervin & Lorraine Schmitz; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alvin Sr. & Toni Walters; her brothers, Roger & Ken Schmitz; her sister, Leatrice Williams; sister-in-law, Patt Schmitz; brothers-in-law, Tony Ramminger, Alvin Walters Jr; and nephews, Michael Schmitz and Brad Schmitz.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna (N188 School Street, New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate with Parish Director, Joe Zenk, assisting. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Carol's family on Friday, February 28th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Visitation will also be at the church in St. Anna on Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM.
Per Carol's wish, cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
Carol's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to family, friends, neighbors and others who helped Carol out through the past years. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff members for their care given to her during her illness.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020