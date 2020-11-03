Carole F. Duening
Sheboygan - Carole F. Duening, age 87, of Sheboygan, WI passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1933 to Andrew & Marie (Hiltgen) Gurnea in Sheboygan. She attended Holy Name School and North High School graduating with the class of 1951.
On June 23, 1953, she married Norbert Duening. They raised three children. Carole worked several jobs in Sheboygan but is remembered most for her work at Wick's Dental office.
Carole & Norb enjoyed traveling by taking planes, trains, and automobiles all over the United States. They took several memorable trips to Germany to visit relatives of Norb. They enjoyed time in the Little Sturgeon Bay area at their cottage. They spent many winters in Florida. For years, they were members of the Sports Core where you could find them swimming laps many mornings each week. When her grandchildren were young, she loved to sit on the floor and play games with them or go outside and play kickball or badminton until we told her she couldn't anymore because she might get hurt. Carole had a kind heart and was known for her warm, friendly, and outgoing personality.
Carole is survived by her husband, Norb. Two children, Tom (Charlene) of Colorado Springs, CO and Scott (Amy) of Sheboygan. Grandchildren, Christin, Jennifer, Tiffany, Sean and Mya as well as 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by Sister-in-law Donna Duening of Eagle River, WI and other nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends. Besides her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Ann, brother and sister-in-law Leslie & Delores Duening and Brother-in-law, Alvin Duening.
Funeral Services for Carole will be held on Saturday, November 7,2020 at 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels in Sheboygan (1201 N 8th Street). Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required, social distancing by 6ft, and the use of hand sanitizer when entering the funeral home.
A special thank you to caregiver Barb who was a true friend to Carole during the last months of her life. Thank you also to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice who made it possible to keep Carole at home the last 2 weeks of her life.
In Lieu of Flowers, a memorial fund will be set up in Carole's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family at www.ballhornchapels.com