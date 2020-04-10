|
|
Carole M. Bonnett
Plymouth - Carole M. Bonnett, age 80, passed away peacefully at The Waterford of Plymouth on April, 6th, 2020.
She was born in Plymouth WI, on August 28th, 1939, a daughter of the late Henry and Antoinette (Klinker) Thielman. She attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated Plymouth High School in 1957.
In 1957, she was united in marriage to Gene R. Bonnett. The couple resided in the town of Greenbush and Plymouth.
Carole worked at Tecumseh in New Holstein for many years.
She cherished time spent with her family and her children's friends who she treated like family. Everyone was always welcome and no one ever went away hungry.
Carole loved to sing, dance, listen to her favorite vinyl records, and also loved getting dolled up. Babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought her great joy.
She is survived by: Sister Delores Cain and family from Plymouth, surrounding area and Minnesota; Children: John (Sharon) Bonnett of Sparks, NV, Julie Matasek of Sheboygan, WI, and James "Beatle" (Holly) Bonnett of Sheboygan Falls; Grandchildren: Jack and Nicole Bonnett, Katie Galbari, Jennifer (Rick) Allen, Jamie (Matt) Jenkins and Brandon Bonnett; Great Grandchildren: Taylor Cohn, Hunter Cochran, Keira and Greyson Allen, and Benjamin Jenkins; and Step Grandchildren: Samantha Cook and Robert Grusznski.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carole was preceded in death by: Her parents; Sons; Jeffrey and Jay Bonnett; and Brother Harvey (Geraldine) Thielman.
Following her wishes, cremation has taken place and due to the public health safety precautions, a celebration of Carole's life will be held at a future date.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020