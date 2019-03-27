Services
Hood Funeral Home & Crematory
2371 Highway 127 South
Crossville, TN 38572
931-484-8437
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Karstaedt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline J. Karstaedt


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline J. Karstaedt Obituary
Caroline J. Karstaedt

Crossville - Caroline J. Karstaedt, 83, of Crossville TN, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on March 23, 2019 at Crossville Life Care Center where she had been a resident for the past year.

Caroline was born on August 26, 1935 to Fred and Ella Walters. On May 21, 1955 she married Roger E. Karstaedt and together they raised four sons James, Mark, Scott and Robert.

Before retiring to Tennessee, Caroline worked at McDonald's where she enjoyed working with the public and always had a smile on her face for her co-workers and customers. Caroline and Roger also ran their own business K & H Budget Signs.

Caroline and Roger enjoyed camping, watching Packer and Brewer games and spending time with friends and family.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ella, her sisters Marjorie (John) Ertel, Arlene (Leroy) Graefe and Lenore McCandless, her brother Roger (Clara) Walters and her son James.

Caroline is survived by Roger her loving and adoring husband of 63 years, her sons Mark and Robert of Sheboygan, her daughter-in-law Mary (James) of Sheboygan as well as her son Scott, daughter-in-law Rowena and grandson Maddox of Crossville.

The Hood Funeral Home in Crossville assisted the family with cremation. A memorial service will be planned for sometime in the near future.

Sweet Caroline, you will be missed by all who loved you!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now