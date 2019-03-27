|
|
Caroline J. Karstaedt
Crossville - Caroline J. Karstaedt, 83, of Crossville TN, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away on March 23, 2019 at Crossville Life Care Center where she had been a resident for the past year.
Caroline was born on August 26, 1935 to Fred and Ella Walters. On May 21, 1955 she married Roger E. Karstaedt and together they raised four sons James, Mark, Scott and Robert.
Before retiring to Tennessee, Caroline worked at McDonald's where she enjoyed working with the public and always had a smile on her face for her co-workers and customers. Caroline and Roger also ran their own business K & H Budget Signs.
Caroline and Roger enjoyed camping, watching Packer and Brewer games and spending time with friends and family.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ella, her sisters Marjorie (John) Ertel, Arlene (Leroy) Graefe and Lenore McCandless, her brother Roger (Clara) Walters and her son James.
Caroline is survived by Roger her loving and adoring husband of 63 years, her sons Mark and Robert of Sheboygan, her daughter-in-law Mary (James) of Sheboygan as well as her son Scott, daughter-in-law Rowena and grandson Maddox of Crossville.
The Hood Funeral Home in Crossville assisted the family with cremation. A memorial service will be planned for sometime in the near future.
Sweet Caroline, you will be missed by all who loved you!
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019